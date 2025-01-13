Left Menu

Psychologist Arrested: A Decades-Long Exploitation Unveiled

A 45-year-old psychologist has been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly sexually exploiting and blackmailing over 50 students over 15 years. Operating a clinic and residential program, he faces charges under the POCSO Act. Aided by a special committee, police ensure victim assistance and a comprehensive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old psychologist in Nagpur has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and sexually exploiting more than 50 of his students over the last 15 years, according to police officials.

The accused ran a clinic and residential program in east Nagpur and now faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Hudkeshwar police confirmed.

The psychologist reportedly enticed students, especially girls, with assurances of personal and professional growth. He organized trips and camps where he allegedly sexually abused them, captured explicit photos, and used the images for blackmail, police said. The case surfaced when a former student, who was being blackmailed, reported to the police. Many victims, now married, might be reluctant to press charges. A special committee has been formed by police to support victims and ensure a thorough inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

