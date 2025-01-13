Breakthrough in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks

U.S. and Arab mediators have significantly advanced efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and secure the release of hostages held in Gaza. Despite a lack of final agreement, officials report positive progress and emphasize the critical nature of the upcoming days in determining the conflict's resolution.

The negotiations, which have stretched over 15 months, face challenges in resolving contentious issues such as withdrawal of Israeli troops and the mechanics of a hostage-prisoner exchange. A proposed deal put forth by Qatari mediators is under review by both Israeli and Hamas leaderships for final approval.

U.S. Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and other key figures are actively involved in these high-stakes discussions, aiming for a resolution before President-elect Trump takes office. Key issues remain unresolved, yet the potential for a breakthrough offers hope amid ongoing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)