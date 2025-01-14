Narcotics Bureau Busts MDMA Manufacturing Lab in Madhya Pradesh

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has dismantled a clandestine lab producing MDMA, a potent psychotropic drug, in a deserted region of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district.

Authorities apprehended one individual related to this operation after raiding an orange orchard near Kharkheda village in Garoth tehsil, following a tip-off.

The raid yielded 80.96 kg of chemicals and laboratory equipment sufficient for monthly production of over 50 kg of MDMA powder, along with additional contraband hidden nearby, leading to the arrest under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)