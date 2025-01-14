Left Menu

Sky High Smuggling: Britain's Prison Drone Crisis

Drone deliveries of drugs and weapons are becoming a serious security threat in British prisons, warns Chief Inspector Charlie Taylor. Despite no-fly zones, inmates in overcrowded prisons are receiving contraband through drones, exacerbating crime and safety issues. Urgent reforms in prison security practices are being demanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:29 IST
Sky High Smuggling: Britain's Prison Drone Crisis
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is facing a burgeoning security crisis as drones are being used to smuggle drugs and weapons into prisons, according to the country's chief prisons inspector. Charlie Taylor issued a stark warning on Tuesday, highlighting the urgent need for action against illegal activities inside jails.

Drone operations around British prisons have surged despite the implementation of restricted airspaces last year. This rise comes amidst an overcrowding crisis contributing to an all-time high prison population in Britain, the nation with Western Europe's highest incarceration rate.

Inspections of two violent prisons, Manchester and Long Lartin, revealed thriving underground economies dealing in contraband. Basic security measures are reportedly failing, while the Ministry of Justice claims to be addressing these issues with enhanced maintenance and partnership efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025