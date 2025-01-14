Qatar Mediates Critical Peace Talks Between Israel and Hamas
A draft proposal mediated by Qatar aims to cease the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, focusing on exchanging hostages for prisoners and implementing phased troop withdrawals. The draft outlines steps for increased humanitarian aid and discusses future governance, though it avoids specifying Gaza's administration post-conflict.
Qatar has stepped in as a mediator, presenting Israel and Hamas with a draft proposal to halt the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has raged on for 15 months. The proposal focuses on a critical exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, marking a significant first move towards peace.
According to both Israeli and Palestinian officials, negotiations in Doha have progressed, fueled by a potential breakthrough just a week before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. Notably, Hamas has yet to disclose the proposal's particulars.
The comprehensive agreement also anticipates phased Israeli troop withdrawals and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, addressing the severe crisis faced by its residents. However, the question of Gaza's future governance remains unresolved, reflecting ongoing complexities in establishing long-term peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
