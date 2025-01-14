Tragic Demise of Father-Son Duo in Nashik
A jeweller, Prashant Gurav, and his son Abhishek allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Nashik, Maharashtra. Indebtedness may have driven them to take this step. A note was found at their home, and investigations continue as police examine digital evidence.
A jeweller and his son reportedly ended their lives by consuming poison in Nashik, Maharashtra, according to police sources.
The incident, believed to have been triggered by financial distress, occurred on Monday, though a definitive cause is yet to be confirmed.
Authorities discovered a note and are thoroughly examining digital footprints as the investigation unfolds. The jeweller's wife was in Karnataka at the time.
