Empowering Governance: The Role of Statistics in India's Development

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of statistical tools in effective governance, highlighting their role in providing empirical foundations for policy decisions. Speaking to Indian Statistical Service probationers, she underscored the reliance on national statistical systems for data-driven policymaking in health, education, population, and employment sectors.

Murmu underscored the historical significance of statistics, tracing its use back to ancient civilizations. She described statistical analysis as essential for transparency and accountability in governance, noting its role as the backbone of efficient management and socio-economic development. The president urged ISS officers to collect precise data to support objective decision-making.

She stressed the need for sensitivity towards the underprivileged when gathering data, as accurate statistics help address societal needs and promote prosperity. The president also called for the adoption of advanced technologies like AI and machine learning, highlighting their importance in effective policy formulation and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)