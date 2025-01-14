Russia Open to Security Talks on Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has shown readiness to engage in discussions regarding security guarantees for Ukraine as part of broader negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. This announcement came from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The Kremlin echoed this sentiment on Monday, highlighting that security guarantees for both nations, Russia and Ukraine, would be crucial to any peace agreement. This stance underscores Russia's willingness to seek a resolution to the protracted conflict.

"We are ready to discuss security guarantees for the country that is now called Ukraine," stated Lavrov, signaling a potentially pivotal moment in the bid for peace between the warring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)