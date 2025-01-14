Left Menu

Russia Open to Security Talks on Ukraine

Russia has expressed its willingness to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in negotiations aimed at ending ongoing hostilities. Kremlin officials emphasized the significance of this issue in any potential peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirming openness to the dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:05 IST
Russia Open to Security Talks on Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has shown readiness to engage in discussions regarding security guarantees for Ukraine as part of broader negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. This announcement came from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The Kremlin echoed this sentiment on Monday, highlighting that security guarantees for both nations, Russia and Ukraine, would be crucial to any peace agreement. This stance underscores Russia's willingness to seek a resolution to the protracted conflict.

"We are ready to discuss security guarantees for the country that is now called Ukraine," stated Lavrov, signaling a potentially pivotal moment in the bid for peace between the warring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025