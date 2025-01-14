Left Menu

Honoring Our Heroes: Armed Forces Veterans' Day

Armed Forces Veterans' Day, celebrated every January 14th, honors the sacrifices of India's military veterans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed these brave individuals as enduring symbols of patriotism, emphasizing the government's commitment to their welfare. The day commemorates Field Marshal KM Cariappa's retirement in 1953.

In a fitting tribute on Armed Forces Veterans' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the nation's veterans, acknowledging their unwavering dedication to safeguarding India. He described them as enduring symbols of patriotism and emphasized the government's continued commitment to their welfare.

This special day, observed annually on January 14th, commemorates the service of the first Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. The day has been celebrated since 2016 to honor the remarkable contributions of ex-servicemen.

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is marked by a series of interactive events, allowing the public to express gratitude and respect for those who served the nation with distinction and courage.

