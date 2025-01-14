NATO Launches Baltic Sentry to Safeguard Undersea Cables

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte revealed on Tuesday the alliance's plan for a new mission aimed at securing undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. Dubbed Baltic Sentry, the initiative was announced during a Helsinki meeting with Baltic NATO leaders.

Rutte emphasized that the mission would employ a variety of tools, including frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and a fleet of naval drones, intensifying vigilance in the region. This follows recent incidents that have raised alarms over possible Russian interference.

Highlighting the importance of undersea cables, which secure over 95% of internet traffic and facilitate financial transactions worth USD 10 trillion daily, Rutte asserted NATO's firm stance against threats to its infrastructure, vowing to counteract destabilizing actions.

