NATO Launches Baltic Sentry to Safeguard Undersea Cables

NATO has announced a new mission, Baltic Sentry, to protect undersea cables in the Baltic Sea region. This initiative involves frigates, patrol aircraft, and naval drones to monitor and deter potential threats. Concerns about Russian activities have intensified, prompting these proactive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Finland

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte revealed on Tuesday the alliance's plan for a new mission aimed at securing undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. Dubbed Baltic Sentry, the initiative was announced during a Helsinki meeting with Baltic NATO leaders.

Rutte emphasized that the mission would employ a variety of tools, including frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and a fleet of naval drones, intensifying vigilance in the region. This follows recent incidents that have raised alarms over possible Russian interference.

Highlighting the importance of undersea cables, which secure over 95% of internet traffic and facilitate financial transactions worth USD 10 trillion daily, Rutte asserted NATO's firm stance against threats to its infrastructure, vowing to counteract destabilizing actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

