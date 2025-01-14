Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Key Settlements in Eastern Ukraine

Russian military forces have reportedly gained control over the settlements of Neskuchne and Terny in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to Russian state media. The claims, sourced from Russia's defense ministry, remain unverified by independent organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:12 IST
Russian Forces Capture Key Settlements in Eastern Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian troops have reportedly taken control of Neskuchne and Terny settlements located in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, as reported by Russian state news agencies on Tuesday. The information, attributed to Russia's defense ministry, highlights growing tensions in the area.

Despite the claims being made by Russian state media, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these battlefield reports, adding a layer of uncertainty to the situation. The lack of corroboration from independent sources underscores the challenges in confirming developments in conflict zones.

This reported advancement by Russian forces is part of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine's eastern regions, where strategic locations play a crucial role in the broader geopolitical struggles between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025