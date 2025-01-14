Russian troops have reportedly taken control of Neskuchne and Terny settlements located in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, as reported by Russian state news agencies on Tuesday. The information, attributed to Russia's defense ministry, highlights growing tensions in the area.

Despite the claims being made by Russian state media, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these battlefield reports, adding a layer of uncertainty to the situation. The lack of corroboration from independent sources underscores the challenges in confirming developments in conflict zones.

This reported advancement by Russian forces is part of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine's eastern regions, where strategic locations play a crucial role in the broader geopolitical struggles between Ukraine and Russia.

