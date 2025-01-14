Controversy Over Businessman's Arrest: Court Grants Bail Amidst Allegations

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to businessman Boby Chemmanur, involved in a sexual harassment case filed by actor Honey Rose. Chemmanur was in custody since early January, raising questions on the charges he faces.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan remarked that the accusations carry sentences from one to three years, guiding the court's decision to grant bail. The Supreme Court has noted that offences with sentences under seven years warrant careful justification before an arrest is made. The businessman was charged under Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the IT Act.

Despite granting bail, the court acknowledged the presence of elements supporting the allegations against Chemmanur. It urged vigilance in avoiding body shaming and inappropriate remarks, advocating societal responsibility. Chemmanur has been ordered to adhere strictly to bail terms, with a bond set and conditions outlined for his release.

