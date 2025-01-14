Left Menu

Strategic Alliance: Russia and Iran's Decade-Spanning Pact

Russia and Iran are set to sign a 20-year strategic partnership treaty. The agreement will be formalized after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on January 17. This pact marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relations of the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:30 IST
Strategic Alliance: Russia and Iran's Decade-Spanning Pact
  • Country:
  • Russia

Reports indicate that Russia and Iran are on the brink of signing a pivotal strategic partnership treaty that will shape their bilateral relations over the next two decades. The TASS state news agency confirmed the development, attributing the information to Iran's ambassador to Moscow.

The significant accord is expected to be finalized following a crucial meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Russia on January 17. The Kremlin has expressed anticipation for the formalization of this long-discussed partnership.

This treaty represents a landmark in Russia-Iran relations, promising comprehensive cooperation and collaboration between the two nations, marking a new era in their strategic alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025