Delhi Court Acquits Brothers in High-Profile Rape and Dowry Case

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has acquitted two brothers accused of rape and dowry harassment, citing unreliable testimony from the alleged victim. The court highlighted inconsistencies in her statements and the absence of corroborative evidence, leading to their acquittal.

The case centered around accusations made by the wife against her husband and brother-in-law, claiming harassment for dowry and an instance of rape while drugged. However, the court found no medical or forensic evidence to support these allegations.

Call records suggested the woman contacted her parents during the supposed drugging episode, casting further doubt. In light of a matrimonial dispute, the court deemed exaggeration likely, and the prosecution could not establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

