Kerala Tragedy: Arrest of 44 Men in Shocking Abuse Case
In Kerala, India, police arrested 44 men for the rape of an 18-year-old girl over five years. The victim, from a lower caste, reported abuse by 62 individuals. Police have identified 58 suspects, including minors, with 44 already in custody. The case arose during a gender awareness event.
Police in Kerala, southern India, have taken decisive action in a deeply shocking case of abuse, arresting 44 men accused of raping an 18-year-old girl over a span of five years, officials reported on Tuesday.
The victim, an athlete from the Dalit community, reported being sexually abused by 62 individuals since she was 13, including some minors. Authorities have already identified 58 of these suspects.
The investigation is ongoing, with police confirming that the remaining suspects will also be apprehended shortly. This high-profile case emerged during a gender awareness program, shedding light on wider systemic issues of sexual violence and low conviction rates in India.
