Kerala Tragedy: Arrest of 44 Men in Shocking Abuse Case

Police in Kerala, southern India, have taken decisive action in a deeply shocking case of abuse, arresting 44 men accused of raping an 18-year-old girl over a span of five years, officials reported on Tuesday.

The victim, an athlete from the Dalit community, reported being sexually abused by 62 individuals since she was 13, including some minors. Authorities have already identified 58 of these suspects.

The investigation is ongoing, with police confirming that the remaining suspects will also be apprehended shortly. This high-profile case emerged during a gender awareness program, shedding light on wider systemic issues of sexual violence and low conviction rates in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)