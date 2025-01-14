Left Menu

Romanian Court Eases Restrictions on Andrew Tate

A Romanian court has replaced Andrew Tate's house arrest with judicial control, indicating a lighter preventative measure. Tate, a former kickboxer turned internet celebrity, along with his brother, is under investigation for human trafficking, making them high-profile suspects in Romania.

Updated: 14-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:43 IST
In a recent judicial decision, a Romanian court has lifted the house arrest of internet celebrity Andrew Tate, opting instead for judicial control, a milder preventative measure amidst an ongoing criminal investigation. Tate's spokesperson shared the development with the public on Tuesday.

Both Andrew Tate and his brother, former professional kickboxers holding dual U.S. and British citizenship, find themselves facing serious charges in Romania. The charges revolve around allegations of human trafficking.

The Tate brothers are the most prominent figures entangled in Romania's human trafficking trials. The decision to ease restrictions comes as the country remains vigilant in its legal proceedings against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

