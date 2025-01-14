Romanian Court Eases Restrictions on Andrew Tate

In a recent judicial decision, a Romanian court has lifted the house arrest of internet celebrity Andrew Tate, opting instead for judicial control, a milder preventative measure amidst an ongoing criminal investigation. Tate's spokesperson shared the development with the public on Tuesday.

Both Andrew Tate and his brother, former professional kickboxers holding dual U.S. and British citizenship, find themselves facing serious charges in Romania. The charges revolve around allegations of human trafficking.

The Tate brothers are the most prominent figures entangled in Romania's human trafficking trials. The decision to ease restrictions comes as the country remains vigilant in its legal proceedings against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)