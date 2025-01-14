Left Menu

Allegations of Assault and Intimidation in Kasauli

Himachal Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against two Haryana men for allegedly raping a married woman in Kasauli. The accused threatened her with videos of the incident. The woman was lured with promises of job and music video opportunities. The case involves charges of gang rape and criminal intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Police have lodged an FIR against two men from Haryana, accused of raping a married woman in a Kasauli hotel, officials stated on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mohanlal Badoli and Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky, allegedly recorded videos of the act and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the incident, according to reports.

Registered in Solan district on December 13, 2024, the FIR details how the men promised job opportunities and involvement in a music video, coercing the woman and capturing her distress on camera. Legal proceedings are underway under sections 376 D and 506 of the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

