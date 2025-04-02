MUDA Commissioner's Stand Against Intimidation Sparks Controversy

The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is embroiled in controversy following a police complaint lodged by its Commissioner, Noor Zahara Khanam, against two individuals. She alleges that the accused threatened and defamed her on social media.

This situation unfolded after Khanam enforced limitations on middlemen involving themselves in official affairs, particularly in single-site approvals. The accused, identified as Wahab and Sabith, allegedly escalated their actions post a January 7 incident where unauthorized access and tampering with MUDA's records occurred.

The alleged perpetrators reportedly formed a WhatsApp group to distribute defamatory content targeting Khanam, persisting from January 7 to March 27. The Urwa police are currently investigating and promise actions based on their findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)