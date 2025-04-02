MUDA Commissioner's Stand Against Intimidation Sparks Controversy
MUDA Commissioner Noor Zahara Khanam filed a police complaint against Wahab and Sabith for allegedly threatening and defaming her after imposing restrictions on middlemen's interference, which led to a series of defamatory actions, including a WhatsApp group campaign. Urwa Police are investigating the allegations.
The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is embroiled in controversy following a police complaint lodged by its Commissioner, Noor Zahara Khanam, against two individuals. She alleges that the accused threatened and defamed her on social media.
This situation unfolded after Khanam enforced limitations on middlemen involving themselves in official affairs, particularly in single-site approvals. The accused, identified as Wahab and Sabith, allegedly escalated their actions post a January 7 incident where unauthorized access and tampering with MUDA's records occurred.
The alleged perpetrators reportedly formed a WhatsApp group to distribute defamatory content targeting Khanam, persisting from January 7 to March 27. The Urwa police are currently investigating and promise actions based on their findings.
