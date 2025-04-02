Left Menu

MUDA Commissioner's Stand Against Intimidation Sparks Controversy

MUDA Commissioner Noor Zahara Khanam filed a police complaint against Wahab and Sabith for allegedly threatening and defaming her after imposing restrictions on middlemen's interference, which led to a series of defamatory actions, including a WhatsApp group campaign. Urwa Police are investigating the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:45 IST
MUDA Commissioner's Stand Against Intimidation Sparks Controversy
Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is embroiled in controversy following a police complaint lodged by its Commissioner, Noor Zahara Khanam, against two individuals. She alleges that the accused threatened and defamed her on social media.

This situation unfolded after Khanam enforced limitations on middlemen involving themselves in official affairs, particularly in single-site approvals. The accused, identified as Wahab and Sabith, allegedly escalated their actions post a January 7 incident where unauthorized access and tampering with MUDA's records occurred.

The alleged perpetrators reportedly formed a WhatsApp group to distribute defamatory content targeting Khanam, persisting from January 7 to March 27. The Urwa police are currently investigating and promise actions based on their findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025