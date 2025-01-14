Tragic Family Feud: Nephew Kills Uncle in Drunken Rage
In a village incident, 65-year-old Rampal Tiwari was beaten to death by his nephew Malkhan Tiwari during a drunken argument. The assault occurred on Monday night, leading to Rampal's critical injuries and subsequent death at a local hospital. Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation.
A village brawl turned fatal as a 65-year-old man was beaten to death by his nephew, police reported on Tuesday. The tragic incident occurred on Monday night when Rampal Tiwari, alongside his nephew Malkhan Tiwari, engaged in heavy drinking.
The two men were reportedly arguing when Malkhan lost his temper, grabbing sticks and assaulting his uncle. Rampal collapsed on the scene, suffering severe injuries. Despite being rushed to Suratganj government hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
Following the incident, police from Mohammdpur Khala station responded promptly, conveying Rampal's body for a post-mortem examination. Assistant Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narayan, confirmed that an FIR was lodged by the victim's family, leading to the nephew's arrest as investigations continue.
