Insecticide Scare at Surat Diamond Unit: Workers Hospitalized

In a concerning incident on Wednesday, over 100 workers from a Surat-based diamond unit were urgently hospitalized after reportedly consuming water believed to have been contaminated with insecticide. The occurrence was linked to insecticide leaking from a torn plastic bag within a cooler on the premises, according to police statements.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar reported that the workers from Anabh Gems, situated in Millennium Complex, Kapodra locality, did not demonstrate any signs of poisoning. As a precautionary measure, they are being kept under observation across two hospitals, where they were swiftly transported by the unit owner.

A forensic squad is currently conducting a meticulous investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area. Kumar assured that, pending investigation results, a formal case will be filed, and necessary measures enforced.

