Insecticide Scare at Surat Diamond Unit: Workers Hospitalized
Over 100 workers from a Surat diamond unit were hospitalized after suspected consumption of insecticide-laced water. The incident occurred due to a plastic insecticide bag torn in a cooler. Forensic investigations are underway, and a case is pending based on the findings.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning incident on Wednesday, over 100 workers from a Surat-based diamond unit were urgently hospitalized after reportedly consuming water believed to have been contaminated with insecticide. The occurrence was linked to insecticide leaking from a torn plastic bag within a cooler on the premises, according to police statements.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar reported that the workers from Anabh Gems, situated in Millennium Complex, Kapodra locality, did not demonstrate any signs of poisoning. As a precautionary measure, they are being kept under observation across two hospitals, where they were swiftly transported by the unit owner.
A forensic squad is currently conducting a meticulous investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area. Kumar assured that, pending investigation results, a formal case will be filed, and necessary measures enforced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Surat
- diamond
- unit
- workers
- insecticide
- hospitalization
- water
- forensic
- investigation
- police
ALSO READ
Turning Fruit Waste into Eco-Friendly Water Filters: IIT-Guwahati's Biochar Innovation
Delhi govt's FY26 Budget has ten focus areas like infra development, electricity, roads, water: CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi govt's Budget allocates Rs 9,000 crore for clean drinking water and sanitation: CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi FY26 Budget allocates Rs 500 cr for Yamuna cleaning; only treated water to enter river through decentralisation of 40 STPs: CM Gupta.
Navigating Trade Waters: India's Cautionary Stance on US Deal