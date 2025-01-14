Romanian Court Eases Restrictions on Andrew Tate Amid Ongoing Investigation

A Romanian court lifted the house arrest order on internet personality Andrew Tate, opting for a lighter preventative measure instead. This change comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation into serious charges.

Tate, his brother Tristan, and other suspects are accused of forming an organized criminal group involved in human trafficking and related crimes. They have denied any wrongdoing. Previously, a criminal case against Tate was dismissed due to a flawed indictment.

The recent court decision allows Tate to move within Romania under judicial control while adhering to legal conditions. The Tate brothers are also subject to a British arrest warrant, with extradition set for after Romanian legal proceedings conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)