Restoration Triumph: Land Reclaimed After Decades

In Sambhal, land restored to three Hindu families, decades after they fled post-1978 riots. Encroached by another community, a complaint led the administration to confirm original ownership. 10,000 square feet returned, though legal scrutiny remains over the land's use as a school by another party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:54 IST
In a significant development, the Sambhal district administration has successfully restored land ownership to three Hindu families. These families originally fled the area in 1978 during communal riots, leaving behind their property, which was later encroached upon.

Officials noted that the claimants had repeatedly attempted to reclaim their rightful land over the years, but faced resistance. This time, backed by documentation, a formal complaint led to administrative intervention. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra confirmed that parts of the land indeed belonged to the complainants.

Out of the overall 15,000 square feet area, 10,000 square feet has been reinstated to the original owners, with ongoing legal measures anticipated regarding the remaining portion, currently occupied by a school. The situation highlights the complexities of land restoration in riot-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

