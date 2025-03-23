Trump Administration's Deportation Decision Fuels Judiciary Clash

The Trump administration has come under scrutiny for its decision to deport 137 Venezuelan migrants, directly opposing a judge's ruling that barred such actions. The administration cited security threats, labeling the migrants as gang members, an assertion that has been contested by their families and immigration advocates.

This controversial move has been interpreted by some legal specialists as an escalation in President Donald Trump's ongoing tensions with the judiciary. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg expressed concerns over the administration's adherence to the court's directives and has indicated that further investigations will follow.

Despite Judge Boasberg's orders, the administration demonstrated its determination to focus on perceived threats to national security and public safety. Tom Homan, the border czar, affirmed the administration's commitment to targeting significant security risks while professing compliance with judicial mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)