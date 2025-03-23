Trump Administration's 'Blitz' on Journalism: A New Era of Conflict

In the early days of the second Trump administration, journalists are experiencing an intensified assault on their profession. From labeling media as 'fake news' to implementing strategic legal actions, the administration's approach to controlling narratives is more assertive than ever before.

Key changes have included lawsuits against major news networks, restrictions on traditional press access, and inviting alternative media to White House briefings. The administration's 'Rapid Response 47' account sharpens the strategy of branding disagreeing media as adversaries.

The ongoing tension between the administration and the press raises concerns about the future of journalism in a rapidly transforming media landscape. Changes in public data access, legal actions, and a redefined Fourth Estate significantly challenge journalistic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)