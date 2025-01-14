Left Menu

NATO's Baltic Sentry: Guarding Undersea Cables Against Russian Threats

NATO has launched a new mission, Baltic Sentry, to protect undersea cables in the Baltic Sea amid rising threats of Russian sabotage. The operation involves deploying frigates, patrol aircraft, and naval drones for enhanced surveillance. Allies stress that maintaining critical infrastructure is pivotal amid Russia's 'shadow fleet' activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:54 IST
In a decisive move to counter potential threats from Russia, NATO has announced the launch of Baltic Sentry, a mission aimed at safeguarding undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. This development follows a series of incidents that have sparked concerns about possible sabotage and espionage activities in this crucial region.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, during a meeting in Helsinki, highlighted the importance of undersea cables, which facilitate over 95% of internet traffic and secure financial transactions worth approximately USD 10 trillion daily. The mission will see the deployment of frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and naval drones to bolster surveillance and deterrence efforts.

Amidst these developments, reports surfaced of suspicious activities involving Russia's 'shadow fleet' near key infrastructure. Baltic Sea allies have issued a stern warning, reserving their rights to act against any vessels threatening their security and infrastructure in accordance with international law. The collective response includes plans for innovative surveillance solutions and enhanced private sector partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

