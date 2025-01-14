NATO's Baltic Sentry: Guarding Undersea Cables Against Russian Threats

In a decisive move to counter potential threats from Russia, NATO has announced the launch of Baltic Sentry, a mission aimed at safeguarding undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. This development follows a series of incidents that have sparked concerns about possible sabotage and espionage activities in this crucial region.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, during a meeting in Helsinki, highlighted the importance of undersea cables, which facilitate over 95% of internet traffic and secure financial transactions worth approximately USD 10 trillion daily. The mission will see the deployment of frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and naval drones to bolster surveillance and deterrence efforts.

Amidst these developments, reports surfaced of suspicious activities involving Russia's 'shadow fleet' near key infrastructure. Baltic Sea allies have issued a stern warning, reserving their rights to act against any vessels threatening their security and infrastructure in accordance with international law. The collective response includes plans for innovative surveillance solutions and enhanced private sector partnerships.

