Left Menu

Blinken's Diplomatic Push: Gaza's Future in Focus

Antony Blinken advocates for a Gaza reconstruction plan amidst nearing ceasefire. The proposal, years in the making, aims to manage Gaza without Hamas. Resistance arose from all sides, but Blinken rallies support, mainly from Gulf Arab states, prepping for a post-ceasefire governance and reconstruction strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:57 IST
Blinken's Diplomatic Push: Gaza's Future in Focus
Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • United States

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, is poised to present a critical plan for the reconstruction and future governance of Gaza. This comes as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears imminent.

In his address to the Atlantic Council, Blinken will emphasize the need for this year-long proposal, especially as the Biden administration prepares to exit. The plan details strategic governance of Gaza, post-conflict reconstruction priorities, and territory security.

Amid resistance, particularly from Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Blinken has worked tirelessly to garner support, particularly from Gulf Arab nations willing to financially back the reconstruction efforts. The proposal's success hinges on regional cooperation and American oversight under the incoming Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025