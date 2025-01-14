Blinken's Diplomatic Push: Gaza's Future in Focus

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, is poised to present a critical plan for the reconstruction and future governance of Gaza. This comes as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears imminent.

In his address to the Atlantic Council, Blinken will emphasize the need for this year-long proposal, especially as the Biden administration prepares to exit. The plan details strategic governance of Gaza, post-conflict reconstruction priorities, and territory security.

Amid resistance, particularly from Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Blinken has worked tirelessly to garner support, particularly from Gulf Arab nations willing to financially back the reconstruction efforts. The proposal's success hinges on regional cooperation and American oversight under the incoming Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)