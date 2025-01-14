Trapped Miners in South Africa: The Struggle for Survival
South African authorities face criticism for their handling of a crisis where hundreds of miners have been trapped in a defunct gold mine for months, resulting in over 100 presumed dead from starvation or dehydration. Efforts to “smoke them out” have drawn fierce backlash, emphasizing a need for rescue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:16 IST
Authorities in South Africa are under scrutiny following reports of hundreds of miners trapped in an abandoned gold mine for months, with over 100 feared dead from starvation or dehydration.
An operation was launched in November to expel the illegal miners from Buffelsfontein Gold Mine by cutting off food and water supplies. The miners are reportedly refusing to exit for fear of arrest.
Community-led rescue teams have started efforts to retrieve survivors and bodies, while official recovery operations proceed slowly, hampered by dangerous conditions and limited equipment access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement