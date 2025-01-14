Left Menu

Trapped Miners in South Africa: The Struggle for Survival

South African authorities face criticism for their handling of a crisis where hundreds of miners have been trapped in a defunct gold mine for months, resulting in over 100 presumed dead from starvation or dehydration. Efforts to “smoke them out” have drawn fierce backlash, emphasizing a need for rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:16 IST
Trapped Miners in South Africa: The Struggle for Survival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in South Africa are under scrutiny following reports of hundreds of miners trapped in an abandoned gold mine for months, with over 100 feared dead from starvation or dehydration.

An operation was launched in November to expel the illegal miners from Buffelsfontein Gold Mine by cutting off food and water supplies. The miners are reportedly refusing to exit for fear of arrest.

Community-led rescue teams have started efforts to retrieve survivors and bodies, while official recovery operations proceed slowly, hampered by dangerous conditions and limited equipment access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025