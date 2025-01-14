Trapped Miners in South Africa: The Struggle for Survival

Authorities in South Africa are under scrutiny following reports of hundreds of miners trapped in an abandoned gold mine for months, with over 100 feared dead from starvation or dehydration.

An operation was launched in November to expel the illegal miners from Buffelsfontein Gold Mine by cutting off food and water supplies. The miners are reportedly refusing to exit for fear of arrest.

Community-led rescue teams have started efforts to retrieve survivors and bodies, while official recovery operations proceed slowly, hampered by dangerous conditions and limited equipment access.

(With inputs from agencies.)