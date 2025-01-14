French Government to Reopen Pension Reform Talks

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has announced that negotiations over pension system reforms will resume with trade unions and employer organizations. The initiative aims to address challenges within the current system while ensuring financial stability.

In a statement to parliament on Tuesday, Bayrou emphasized the importance of a balanced approach, stating that any changes would need to be financially sustainable. The Prime Minister pointed out that an audit by the public accounts body will be requested to thoroughly examine the system's economics.

These steps underline the French government's commitment to navigating pension reform through transparent and collaborative means, as Bayrou seeks to mitigate ongoing tensions and challenges surrounding this critical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)