Google Ads Crackdown: 2.9 Million Accounts Suspended in India
Google suspended 2.9 million advertisers' accounts in India, removing 247.4 million ads in 2024 for policy abuse. Globally, 39.2 million accounts were suspended, 5.1 billion ads removed, and 9.1 billion ads restricted. Google's enhancements to large language models helped identify fraudulent activities, leading to a significant reduction in scam ads.
In a significant crackdown, Google has suspended 2.9 million advertiser accounts in India in 2024, according to the company's latest annual ads safety report. This move led to the removal of 247.4 million ads that breached Google's advertisement policies.
Globally, Google has taken even more aggressive actions, with the suspension of over 39.2 million advertiser accounts, the removal of 5.1 billion ads, and restrictions placed on over 9.1 billion ads. The company cited the launch of over 50 enhancements to its large language models as a key factor in its ability to identify fraudulent behavior and bad actors.
Furthermore, Google is battling against AI-generated impersonation ads of public figures. A specialized team of over 100 experts has been deployed to update policies and implement measures to curb these scams. As a result, the company has reported a 90 percent decrease in these types of scam ads.
