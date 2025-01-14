Race Against Time: Ceasefire Hopes Intensify Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Negotiators gathered in Qatar on Tuesday in a bid to finalize plans to end the ongoing war in Gaza. With U.S. President Joe Biden suggesting a ceasefire and hostage release deal is within reach, tensions in the Middle East remain high.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, indicated that negotiations were closer to a resolution than ever before, following mediation efforts involving Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. Meanwhile, the militant group Hamas anticipates that ongoing dialogue could result in a momentous deal.

Despite Israeli and Palestinian officials acknowledging critical progress, some details await resolution. The proposed deal includes a phased ceasefire and hostages' release, offering a glimmer of hope for stability in a region fraught with turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)