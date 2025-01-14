Left Menu

Punjab Farmers Escalate Protest with Fast Unto Death

Protesting Punjab farmers have intensified their movement against the Centre by launching a fast-unto-death campaign. Led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for 50 days, the farmers demand a legal guarantee for minimum support prices. His health is deteriorating, concerning supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:44 IST
Punjab Farmers Escalate Protest with Fast Unto Death
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalation of their ongoing protest against the central government, Punjab farmers announced that a group of 111 individuals wearing black clothing would begin a fast-unto-death on Wednesday. This move aims to press the government to meet the farmers' demands.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, has already been fasting for 50 days and is facing severe health issues, including trouble consuming water and the threat of multi-organ failure. Dallewal and his supporters are seeking a legal guarantee for a minimum support price for crops.

Farmer leaders, rallying behind the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), have criticized the government's inaction. Despite his health declining, Dallewal has refused medical assistance. The protest has drawn attention from various groups and leaders across Haryana and Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025