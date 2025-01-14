Punjab Farmers Escalate Protest with Fast Unto Death

In an escalation of their ongoing protest against the central government, Punjab farmers announced that a group of 111 individuals wearing black clothing would begin a fast-unto-death on Wednesday. This move aims to press the government to meet the farmers' demands.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, has already been fasting for 50 days and is facing severe health issues, including trouble consuming water and the threat of multi-organ failure. Dallewal and his supporters are seeking a legal guarantee for a minimum support price for crops.

Farmer leaders, rallying behind the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), have criticized the government's inaction. Despite his health declining, Dallewal has refused medical assistance. The protest has drawn attention from various groups and leaders across Haryana and Punjab.

