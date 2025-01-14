Sevilla Defender Kike Salas Detained in Betting Scandal

Spanish police have detained Sevilla FC's Kike Salas over claims of his involvement in an illegal betting operation, the club confirmed to Reuters.

Reports from Spanish media, specifically El Confidencial, indicate that Salas, aged 22, is being investigated for allegedly attempting to accrue yellow cards strategically during multiple LaLiga matches in the 2023-24 season. Salas, noted for being the most booked player in the league's final nine games, faces severe allegations.

While Sevilla officials have stated they are still gathering information, police apprehended Salas at the club's facilities post-training before releasing him after questioning. If convicted of fraud, Salas might face a prison sentence of up to three years. LaLiga is considering joining the prosecution should the case progress to court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)