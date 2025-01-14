Left Menu

Sevilla Defender Kike Salas Detained in Betting Scandal

Spanish police temporarily detained Sevilla defender Kike Salas over allegations of involvement in an unlawful betting scheme. He is accused of seeking bookings in LaLiga matches, receiving numerous cautions. The investigation may lead to charges of fraud, with potential prison time for Salas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:53 IST
Sevilla Defender Kike Salas Detained in Betting Scandal

Spanish police have detained Sevilla FC's Kike Salas over claims of his involvement in an illegal betting operation, the club confirmed to Reuters.

Reports from Spanish media, specifically El Confidencial, indicate that Salas, aged 22, is being investigated for allegedly attempting to accrue yellow cards strategically during multiple LaLiga matches in the 2023-24 season. Salas, noted for being the most booked player in the league's final nine games, faces severe allegations.

While Sevilla officials have stated they are still gathering information, police apprehended Salas at the club's facilities post-training before releasing him after questioning. If convicted of fraud, Salas might face a prison sentence of up to three years. LaLiga is considering joining the prosecution should the case progress to court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025