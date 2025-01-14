Moroccan Activist Jailed Amidst Earthquake Protest Controversy

Said Ait Mahdi, a prominent Moroccan activist, was sentenced to prison on charges deemed arbitrary by rights activists. His three-month confinement was for leading protests against government actions post the 2023 earthquake.

The earthquake, registering at 6.8-magnitude, ravaged the Al Haouz region, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths and immense infrastructural damage. Local protests have criticized the government's recovery management.

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights labeled Mahdi's arrest as a retaliatory move against his activism. Simultaneously, a defense coalition is demanding his release and criticizes the state's oppressive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)