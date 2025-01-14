Moroccan Activist Jailed Amidst Earthquake Protest Controversy
Moroccan activist Said Ait Mahdi has been sentenced to three months in prison for protests against the government's earthquake response. The sentencing was deemed politically motivated by human rights groups, highlighting concerns over civil liberties in the nation following a devastating earthquake in 2023.
Said Ait Mahdi, a prominent Moroccan activist, was sentenced to prison on charges deemed arbitrary by rights activists. His three-month confinement was for leading protests against government actions post the 2023 earthquake.
The earthquake, registering at 6.8-magnitude, ravaged the Al Haouz region, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths and immense infrastructural damage. Local protests have criticized the government's recovery management.
The Moroccan Association for Human Rights labeled Mahdi's arrest as a retaliatory move against his activism. Simultaneously, a defense coalition is demanding his release and criticizes the state's oppressive tactics.
