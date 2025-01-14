Nawaf Salam Appointed New Lebanese Prime Minister Amid Political Shift
Nawaf Salam has resigned from the International Court of Justice to become Lebanon's new Prime Minister, as announced by the ICJ. This comes after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun summoned Salam following significant support from lawmakers, marking a notable political shift opposed by Hezbollah.
Nawaf Salam, newly appointed as Lebanon's Prime Minister, has stepped down from his role at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), according to a statement from the ICJ on Tuesday.
Salam's tenure at the ICJ was originally set to conclude in February 2027; however, his political appointment prompted an early resignation.
Earlier this week, President Joseph Aoun called upon Salam to assume the premiership after he gained the majority backing of Lebanese lawmakers, creating political ripples as Hezbollah criticized the move for their exclusion.
