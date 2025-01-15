Left Menu

Turmoil in Seoul: The Arrest of a Sitting President

South Korean authorities are attempting to arrest impeached President Yoon Seok Yeol on insurrection charges linked to his December martial law declaration. Despite a standoff with presidential security, and the gathering of thousands of supporters and ruling party lawmakers, officials secured a re-issued warrant to proceed with the arrest.

South Korean authorities are intensifying efforts to arrest the country's impeached President Yoon Seok Yeol on charges of insurrection stemming from his December 3 martial law declaration. On Wednesday, officials arrived at his official residence in Seoul to execute an arrest warrant.

Video footage capturing the scene showed vehicles from investigative bodies outside Yoon's secluded villa, where he has remained since the initial failed attempt to serve the warrant. The first effort, on January 3, ended in a standoff with hundreds of presidential security agents and military personnel, marking an unprecedented moment in South Korea's history.

As of Wednesday, approximately 6,500 supporters fiercely defended Yoon's residence. Among them, ruling party lawmakers reportedly formed a human chain to obstruct the authorities' efforts. However, with a re-issued warrant obtained on January 7, officials from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the police are determined to execute their mission, having convened multiple times to strategize their approach.

