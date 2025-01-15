Renewed Hopes in Iran-EU Nuclear Talks

In Geneva, diplomatic discussions between Iran, Britain, France, and Germany seek to reignite nuclear talks. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi underscored the seriousness and constructiveness of recent engagements aimed at exploring sanctions-lifting strategies.

Tehran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, communicated optimism about resuming negotiations, focusing on creating a conducive atmosphere for a potential deal. These talks follow previous deliberations in November and signaled a desire to shift responsibility onto the U.S. for the pact's revival.

The U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018 during Trump's presidency has exacerbated tensions, leading Iran to exceed uranium enrichment limits. While Iran opposes direct dialogue with the U.S. under current circumstances, indirect discussions with the Biden administration remain stalled, as Tehran demands a clear policy stance from Washington.

