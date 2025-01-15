Left Menu

SEC Sues Elon Musk Over Twitter Shares Disclosure

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, alleging that he failed to disclose his early 2022 Twitter stock ownership in a timely manner. This allegedly allowed Musk to pay significantly less for the shares. Legal proceedings and potential changes in SEC leadership are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-01-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 06:00 IST
SEC Sues Elon Musk Over Twitter Shares Disclosure
Elon Musk

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken legal action against billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, alleging he did not disclose his substantial Twitter stock holdings in early 2022 as required by law.

The SEC claims Musk's late disclosure allowed him to purchase the shares at an underpriced valuation of at least $150 million. Musk amassed more than 5% of Twitter shares in March 2022 but delayed the necessary disclosure until April 4, days past the deadline.

Amid legal back-and-forth, the SEC authorized an investigation into potential securities law violations and sought to compel Musk's testimony. With SEC Chair Gary Gensler stepping down in January, the lawsuit's future remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025