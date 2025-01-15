Iranian President Dismisses Allegations of Plot Against Trump

In a recent interview with NBC News, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian firmly denied any allegations of Iranian involvement in assassination plots against Donald Trump, who was the U.S. President-elect at the time.

The denial comes amid U.S. Justice Department charges against an Iranian man, supposedly under orders from Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, but law enforcement foiled the alleged plot. Trump had previously accused Iran during his campaign of attempts on his life.

Furthermore, Pezeshkian criticized longstanding U.S. claims of Iranian interference in American affairs, juxtaposing with historical events like the 1953 coup and the 2020 U.S. drone strike against an Iranian commander.

