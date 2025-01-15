Kerala Government to Aid Families of Wayanad Landslide Victims by Declaring Missing Persons as Deceased

The Kerala government has taken a decisive step to provide relief to families affected by last year's Wayanad landslide. Missing persons in the tragedy will be officially declared deceased, granting their families access to compensation.

A structured process involving local, district, and state committees composed of revenue department officials will verify the list of missing individuals. The local committee, comprising officials from the panchayat, village, and police stations, will initially compile the list for District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) scrutiny.

The DDMA will review and forward the list with suggestions to a higher state-level committee including home and revenue officials. Once finalized, the government will issue an order declaring these individuals deceased. The order mandates thorough investigation by tahsildars, with a 30-day objection period before publishing findings online and issuing death certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)