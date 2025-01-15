Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Visit to Poland Signals Breakthrough in Historical Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Poland amid progress regarding the exhumation of Polish victims killed by Ukrainian nationalists during World War II. This agreement symbolizes a breakthrough in relations strained by historical massacres. The issue holds significant political weight in Poland, reflecting the complex history and its ongoing implications.

Updated: 15-01-2025 13:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Poland following a significant agreement concerning the exhumation of Polish victims of World War II-era massacres committed by Ukrainian nationalists.

Joining hands in reconciliation, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that progress had been made regarding the contentious exhumations, a focal point of tensions between the two nations. Tusk expressed gratitude for the cooperation between the cultural ministers of both countries.

Poland, a sturdy ally of Ukraine since the Russian invasion, grapples with the historical bitterness of these events. As Poland heads into elections, resolving these historical disputes could sway nationalistic sentiments that linger over mass graves buried in Ukrainian lands for over eight decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

