Nation Salutes: Indian Army's Guardians of Sovereignty

In a commendation marking Army Day, President Droupadi Murmu extolled the Indian Army's persistent dedication to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty, describing it as an inspiration to all citizens. Her message reached service members, veterans, and their families across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed the President's sentiments, applauding the Army for its professionalism and commitment. He emphasized the government's pledge to improve the welfare of armed forces personnel and their families, recognizing them as the bedrock of national security.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi addressed concerns on the northern border situation, acknowledging its sensitivity yet assuring the nation of the Army's readiness and capability to handle any situation effectively, maintaining stability and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)