In a significant move, Russian forces executed targeted strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, achieving success across all designated objectives, according to an announcement from the Russian Defence Ministry.

The ministry further stated that Russian troops have now taken control of the village of Ukrainka, located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, marking a strategic gain in the ongoing conflict.

This development comes as part of the broader confrontation in Eastern Europe, with both military and geopolitical implications.

