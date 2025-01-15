Left Menu

Bail Denied for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case

A Delhi court denied bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case under the stringent MCOCA. Balyan was arrested on December 4, and the prosecution argued he played a role in the organized crime syndicate. The court cited concerns about witness tampering and investigation interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:21 IST
Bail Denied for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case
Naresh Balyan
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has refused to grant bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who is facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed Balyan's application after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense. Balyan was previously arrested on December 4 in connection with an extortion case, but was later granted bail.

The Delhi police maintained that Balyan was a 'facilitator' within the organized crime syndicate linked to Kapil Sangwan. The prosecution highlighted 16 FIRs lodged against syndicate members, underscoring the group's societal impact and amassed illegal wealth. Concerns about witness tampering and evidence destruction were also noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025