Bail Denied for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case

A Delhi court has refused to grant bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who is facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed Balyan's application after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense. Balyan was previously arrested on December 4 in connection with an extortion case, but was later granted bail.

The Delhi police maintained that Balyan was a 'facilitator' within the organized crime syndicate linked to Kapil Sangwan. The prosecution highlighted 16 FIRs lodged against syndicate members, underscoring the group's societal impact and amassed illegal wealth. Concerns about witness tampering and evidence destruction were also noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)