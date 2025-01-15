Bail Denied for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case
A Delhi court denied bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case under the stringent MCOCA. Balyan was arrested on December 4, and the prosecution argued he played a role in the organized crime syndicate. The court cited concerns about witness tampering and investigation interference.
A Delhi court has refused to grant bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who is facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Special judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed Balyan's application after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense. Balyan was previously arrested on December 4 in connection with an extortion case, but was later granted bail.
The Delhi police maintained that Balyan was a 'facilitator' within the organized crime syndicate linked to Kapil Sangwan. The prosecution highlighted 16 FIRs lodged against syndicate members, underscoring the group's societal impact and amassed illegal wealth. Concerns about witness tampering and evidence destruction were also noted.
