Tragedy in Kotabagh: Drunk Official's Car Claims Young Life
A government official in Uttarakhand's Kotabagh, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, allegedly caused an accident that left one minor girl dead and two others injured. Bhupendra Singh, the accused, attempted to flee but was apprehended by police. The case awaits a formal complaint.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Kotabagh, Uttarakhand, a government official is accused of causing a devastating accident that resulted in the death of one minor girl and injuries to two others. The official, identified as Bhupendra Singh, allegedly struck the girls with his car while intoxicated.
Singh, who serves as the Assistant Block Development Officer of Kotabagh, attempted to escape the scene but was swiftly arrested by law enforcement. The police confirmed his inebriated state through medical examination.
The accident profoundly affected the local community. The victims were siblings Kanak and Mahi Bora, and their friend Mamta Bhandari. They were returning from a local fair when tragedy struck. Immediate medical assistance was rendered, but sadly, Mahi succumbed to her injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manmohan Singh's Legacy Honored: Singapore Expresses Condolences
SC defers hearing till Jan 2 on compliance of its order by Punjab govt on shifting of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to hospital.
Punjab government seeks three days more time from SC for compliance of its directive to shift farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to hospital.
A Tribute to Friendship: Muhammad Yunus Honors Manmohan Singh
Singapore Honours Manmohan Singh: A Tribute by Vivian Balakrishnan