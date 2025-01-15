Left Menu

Tragedy in Kotabagh: Drunk Official's Car Claims Young Life

A government official in Uttarakhand's Kotabagh, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, allegedly caused an accident that left one minor girl dead and two others injured. Bhupendra Singh, the accused, attempted to flee but was apprehended by police. The case awaits a formal complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Kotabagh, Uttarakhand, a government official is accused of causing a devastating accident that resulted in the death of one minor girl and injuries to two others. The official, identified as Bhupendra Singh, allegedly struck the girls with his car while intoxicated.

Singh, who serves as the Assistant Block Development Officer of Kotabagh, attempted to escape the scene but was swiftly arrested by law enforcement. The police confirmed his inebriated state through medical examination.

The accident profoundly affected the local community. The victims were siblings Kanak and Mahi Bora, and their friend Mamta Bhandari. They were returning from a local fair when tragedy struck. Immediate medical assistance was rendered, but sadly, Mahi succumbed to her injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

