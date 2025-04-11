Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Arrest of Papalpreet Singh Under NSA

Papalpreet Singh, an aide to Amritpal Singh, has been arrested under the NSA, stirring controversy. Singh's family defends his innocence, citing his anti-drug efforts, while critiques arise over the legality of his arrest. Supporters claim the government aims to stifle their movement by extending legal procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:56 IST
Papalpreet Singh produced before Ajnala court in Punjab (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Papalpreet Singh, closely associated with Amritpal Singh, the 'Waris Punjab De' chief and Khadoor Sahib MP, was presented at the Ajnala Court by Punjab Police after being transferred from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. Initially detained under the National Security Act (NSA), Singh's transit back to Punjab was meticulously managed amid heightened security.

The arrest took place in Hoshiarpur on April 10, following Amritpal's previous standoff at the Ajnala police station demanding the release of associate Lovepreet Toofan. The move by Punjab Police to engage NSA provisions has stirred family and community reactions, contesting the severity and justification of such measures.

Mandhir Kaur, Singh's mother, claims his arrest is unjust, spotlighting his dedication to combating drug abuse in Punjab. She appealed for his bail, while maternal uncle Amarjeet Singh Wangchadi highlighted the perceived imbalance in the narrative presented by the authorities. Legal counsel Harpal Singh Khara criticized the procedural delays, suggesting underlying political motives to suppress their cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

