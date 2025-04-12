Sukhbir Singh Badal's Resurgence: Reclaiming Shiromani Akali Dal
Sukhbir Singh Badal claims that a conspiracy targeted the Shiromani Akali Dal after it left the NDA in 2020. Elected again as the party president, Badal vows to defend the Khalsa panth's prestige and promises Punjab's development. He emphasizes a return to power by eradicating gangster culture and supporting its people.
Sukhbir Singh Badal, reelected as the Shiromani Akali Dal president, alleged a conspiracy against his party after its 2020 exit from the NDA. Speaking in Amritsar, he suggested attempts to undermine the party leadership arose from solidarity with agitating farmers.
Badal's return marks his latest commitment to uphold the Khalsa panth's prestige, emphasizing integrity against perceived attempts by outside forces to control Sikh affairs. He rallied delegates to aim for a win in the 2027 elections, promising to tackle gangster culture and ensure societal development.
Thanking former working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar for his contribution, Badal announced plans to honor former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal's memory in April, reinforcing his vision for Punjab's industrial and social resurgence.
