Race for Peace: Ceasefire Negotiations Intensify in Gaza

Negotiators are on the brink of finalizing a phased ceasefire in Gaza after extensive talks in Qatar, aiming to end a devastating conflict that has disrupted the Middle East. Although close to an agreement, challenges remain as Hamas awaits Israel's withdrawal plan. The ceasefire promises to alleviate Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:00 IST
Negotiators are racing against time to finalize the details of a complex phased ceasefire in Gaza, following intensive discussions in Qatar aimed at concluding a devastating conflict that has wreaked havoc across the Middle East. More than eight hours of discussions in Doha have sparked optimism among mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., alongside officials from Israel and Hamas, as they edge closer to agreeing on a truce in the besieged Palestinian enclave and the release of hostages.

However, progress is stalled as a senior Hamas official disclosed late Tuesday that the group is awaiting Israel's submission of maps detailing its military withdrawal from Gaza. This ongoing conflict has, over 15 months, seen repeated ceasefire talks derailed by last-minute issues. A tentative deal has been in play since mid-2024.

If realized, the phased ceasefire could pause the rampant violence that has ravaged Gaza, claimed the lives of countless Palestinians, and displaced the majority of its residents, potentially easing broader Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have escalated attacks on Gaza, even as the international community hopes for a peaceful resolution.

