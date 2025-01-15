Business Magnate Boby Chemmanur Challenges Kerala High Court

Prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur found himself at the center of controversy this week after refusing to leave jail despite being granted bail in a sexual harassment case filed by Malayalam actor Honey Rose. The Kerala High Court admonished Chemmanur for his actions, describing them as a 'declaration of war on the judiciary.'

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, presiding over the proceedings, expressed displeasure with Chemmanur's actions, emphasizing that the court could revoke the bail if it chose to do so. The court demanded an explanation from Chemmanur, questioning why he chose to remain in custody after the release order was issued.

In response, Chemmanur stated that his decision was an effort to draw attention to the plight of remand prisoners unable to afford bail. This explanation did little to appease the court, which criticized his conduct as a publicity stunt. Chemmanur maintains his innocence, rejecting the allegations against him as baseless.

