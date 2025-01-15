Left Menu

Delhi Police Tightens Cyberwatch as Assembly Polls Loom

The Delhi Police has appointed a nodal officer to monitor social media and SMS for potential misuse, including deepfakes and misleading messages during assembly polls. Joint Commissioner Vikramjit Singh is tasked with overseeing reports of election-related issues and maintaining vigilance over politically released content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has stepped up its cybersecurity measures ahead of the assembly elections, appointing a nodal officer to keep a close eye on social media platforms and SMS for potential misuse, including the spread of deepfake videos and misinformation.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Vikramjit Singh has been assigned the critical role of monitoring and addressing complaints about objectionable political content during the election period. Should any party release misleading information, immediate action will follow, potentially leading to FIRs.

Recent incidents include the registration of five FIRs against the Aam Aadmi Party for AI-generated videos featuring prominent politicians. These actions highlight the importance of regulating digital content in maintaining electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

