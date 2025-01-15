Left Menu

Technician Arrested in LNJP Hospital Assault Case

A 19-year-old woman has accused a technician at LNJP Hospital of sexual assault. The accused, who was known to the victim for several months, was reportedly married despite claiming otherwise. A case of rape has been registered, and an investigation is underway to gather more evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A technician employed at LNJP Hospital has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault made by a 19-year-old woman, a police official revealed on Wednesday.

According to police statements, the woman and the accused had been acquainted for approximately four to five months. However, the situation escalated upon her learning that the technician was married, contrary to his claims of being unmarried.

The police are actively investigating the interactions between the two to obtain further evidence. A complaint filed at the IP Estate Police Station led to a case being registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the accused now in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

