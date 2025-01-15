Technician Arrested in LNJP Hospital Assault Case

A technician employed at LNJP Hospital has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault made by a 19-year-old woman, a police official revealed on Wednesday.

According to police statements, the woman and the accused had been acquainted for approximately four to five months. However, the situation escalated upon her learning that the technician was married, contrary to his claims of being unmarried.

The police are actively investigating the interactions between the two to obtain further evidence. A complaint filed at the IP Estate Police Station led to a case being registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the accused now in custody.

